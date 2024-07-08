Administrative Transfers and New Appointments Reshape Marathwada Police Force |

The transfer process on the administrative level and on the personal request of the police inspectors was implemented in the Nanded police force range recently. In all, eight police officers from the Hingoli district were transferred to other places in the state while ten new officers have been newly appointed in the Hingoli district.

API Gajanan More has been transferred to Latur, Ravi Hundekar to Nanded, Sunil Gopinwar to Parbhani, Pandharinath Bodhnapod to Latur, Vilas Chawali to Nanded, Rajesh Mallpillu to Parbhani.

Similarly, Vishal Bhosale, Sangamnath Pargewar, Santosh Shekade, Rahunath Shewale, Sangram Jadhav, Anand Bansode, Ashok Gharge and other seven new API have appointed in the Hingoli district. PSI Suresh Bhosale has been transferred to Nanded and Bhagyashree Kamble to Parbhani. Rahim Chaudhary, Ganesh Gotke and Pradeep Agwale have been brought to Hingoli.

All the transferred officers have left their charges while new officers have gained the charges at the respective positions in the district.