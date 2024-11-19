Adequate Parking Facilities Arranged Near Polling Centres With High Booth Counts In Pimpri, Chinchwad & Bhosari Constituencies | Sourced

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), in collaboration with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate's Traffic Department, has arranged spacious parking facilities near polling centres with a high number of booths to ensure voter convenience. Commissioner and Administrator Shekhar Singh urged voters to park only in the designated areas identified by the administration.

Parking arrangements have been made within 100 metres of polling centres across the designated constituencies. At locations with more than eight polling booths, parking facilities are provided within 200 metres of the polling centres. In the PCMC jurisdiction, 27 such locations with eight or more polling booths have been identified for this purpose.

In Pimple Saudagar, near GK Gurukul and Govind Garden, parking has been arranged 200 metres away from the polling centres, near Govind Garden Bridge and Vibgyor Chowk roadside. In Pimple Gurav, near PCMC Boys and Girls School No. 54/1, vehicles can be parked along the public roadside opposite the petrol pump. Similarly, in Wakad, parking facilities are available near the open space of Sanjay Kalte Company and along the road leading to Gavthan.

In Kiwale, near Wisdom English Medium High School, parking has been provided 200 metres from the polling centre along the roadside. At Baburaoji Gholap School in Navi Sangvi, voters can park their vehicles at the Shanidev Mandir Ground. For polling centres at Yashwantrao Chavan PCMC School in Thergaon, parking is available near Babuji Buva Udyan and along the roadside opposite the garden.

Other notable locations include Vidyavinay Niketan in Vishalnagar, Pimple Nilakh, where roadside parking is arranged 200 metres from the polling centers; BT Memorial English Medium School in Kalewadi, where parking is along the public roadside near Lucky Bakery; and Gurumayya Primary School in Chinchwad Nagar, where voters can park along the public roadside outside the 200-metre limit.

In Dapodi, arrangements have been made near Ganesh English Medium School, along the road near MHADA’s open plot opposite Kate Vrindavan Housing Society, and at Hutatma Bhagat Singh Vidyamandir, along the 40-foot road leading to the railway gate and public roadsides near Bus Stop No. 11.

At other locations, such as Nageshwar High School in Moshi, parking is available near Saste Vasti and along Alandi Road, while in Borade Wadi, facilities are available near Shivshambho Colony and Kasturi Society. Similarly, in Dighi, near Ramchandra Gaikwad Primary and Secondary School, voters can park at the open ground opposite Raghav Mangal Karyalaya.

Citizens are requested to cooperate and use these designated parking areas, as identified by PCMC and the Police Commissionerate, to ensure smooth operations during the election process.