Achievers Music Academy Wows Pune With Epic Live Concert |

Achievers Music Academy recently hosted a live concert that enthralled audiences with a spectacular ensemble of over 100 exceptionally skilled musicians. The event, held at the Symbiosis Auditorium in Pune's Viman Nagar, drew a crowd of more than 800 music enthusiasts, marking a triumphant celebration of musical prowess and community spirit.

Under the leadership of Amol Dethe, co-founder of the academy, the concert unfolded. Vishal Dethe and his team infused the rhythm pulsating alongside the rest of the ensemble. Additionally, other teams mesmerised the audience with their keyboard virtuosity, ensuring an unforgettable sonic experience for all attendees.

The concert delivered a diverse repertoire, featuring soul-stirring performances by saxophonists, trumpeters, flautists, rhythmists, guitarists, violinists and vocalists. Each artist exhibited unique flair, weaving together harmonious melodies and captivating rhythms that resonated deeply with the crowd.

Reflecting on the event, Amol Dethe emphasised, “This concert doesn't merely exhibit musical talent; it stands as proof of the steadfast dedication and exceptional skill of our students and faculty. It serves as a profound reminder of the transformative power of music, transcending barriers and igniting inspiration in the hearts of individuals from all walks of life.”

The event's success was made possible by the relentless dedication and hard work of the academy's core team, whose tireless efforts ensured the seamless organisation and execution of the concert. Their commitment to excellence and passion for music shone through, resulting in a truly unforgettable evening for all.

As the echoes of the final chord faded into the night, the academy reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to encouraging a vibrant musical community and nurturing the talents of aspiring musicians. With the resounding success of this concert, the academy looks forward to continuing its mission of inspiring and enriching lives through the power of music.

The academy is dedicated to empowering aspiring musicians to realise their dreams. It offers a comprehensive range of courses covering all instruments, including specially tailored programmes for keyboards accredited by the Trinity School of Music, London. These internationally recognised degree/diploma courses are carefully designed to cultivate authentic musical understanding. Moreover, students benefit from frequent opportunities to demonstrate their talents before live audiences.