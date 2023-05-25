ABVP National Executive Council meeting inaugurated in Pune

The four-day National Executive Council meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was inaugurated in Pune on Thursday.

During the meeting, a comprehensive action plan was formulated for promoting youth engagement in environmental initiatives, community service, school education, and sports.

With a focus on education and contemporary issues, the event aims to address crucial matters including university improvements, the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, transparent examination systems, and concerns related to the youth.

Manoj Naravane, Devendra Fadnavis to join tomorrow

Held at Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Sanstha, the meeting has attracted 467 delegates from 44 provinces, along with representatives from Nepal's Student Union. The grand inauguration ceremony on May 25 witnessed the presence of ABVP National President Dr Rajsharan Shahi, National General Secretary Yajnavalkya Shukla, and National Organization Minister Ashish Chauhan.

As the meeting progresses, today's session will be graced by the esteemed presence of Manoj Naravane who served as the 28th Chief of the Army Staff, , and the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis.

