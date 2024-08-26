 Abhaya: Satara Police's Initiative For Women’s Safety (VIDEO)
This initiative is the brainchild of Satara Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh

This initiative is the brainchild of Satara Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh

Aakash Singh
Updated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
Abhaya: Satara Police's Initiative For Women's Safety

The Satara Police Department has launched a new initiative called ‘Abhaya,’ aimed at enhancing women’s safety.

This initiative is the brainchild of Satara Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh.

Watch Video:

Under the initiative, QR codes will be installed in 2,500 auto-rickshaws across the city. When scanned, the QR code will trigger an alert to the police, providing the user’s location.

Women can use this service during critical situations. By simply scanning the QR code, the police helpline will receive their mobile number along with their location. Acting on this information, police teams from the nearest station will be deployed for assistance.

"Soon, all 9,500 auto-rickshaws in the district will be covered," Shaikh said.

The Satara Police plans to install these QR codes in all public and private transport services in the next phase.

