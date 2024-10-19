 Abducted Pune Businessman Rescued From Jharkhand's Sahibganj; 2 Kidnappers Arrested, 3 Escape By Jumping Into River
Abducted Pune Businessman Rescued From Jharkhand's Sahibganj; 2 Kidnappers Arrested, 3 Escape By Jumping Into River

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 05:17 PM IST
Representative Image |

An abducted Pune businessman was on Saturday rescued by Sahibganj district police, an officer said.

Two abductors were also arrested by police, the officer said.

The businessman identified as Yashwant Hiraman Vinode of Pune went on a tour of Ganga Sagar in Bengal with his tenant Raju.

The tenant and his friends in West Bengal's Malda district bordering Sahibganj brought the businessman to the Radhanagar area of Sahibganj district, Superintendent of Police, Amit Kumar Singh said.

On Friday, they called Vinode's son in Pune and demanded Rs one crore ransom for his safe release. After receiving the ransom call the family lodged a complaint with Hinjawadi police station in Pune in this regard, Singh said.

The Pune Police informed the Sahibganj SP about the incident and sought his help.

A special police raid team headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Rajmahal) Vimlesh Kumar Tripathy was formed on the directive of Singh and launched massive raids and rescued Vinod from the Gol Dhab Chuvad area and arrested two abductors identified as Naseem Akhtar of Muthabadi police station of Malda district and Lallu Sheikh of Sahibganj.

Three other abductors, however, jumped into the river and managed to escape, the SP added.

