 AAP to Contest 8-9 Seats in Nashik District Independently for Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced plans to contest 8 to 9 seats in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections in Nashik district. After not receiving the expected seat allocation within the Mahavikas Aghadi alliance, AAP is preparing to run independently.

According to senior party sources, the party is actively seeking candidates for constituencies like Nashik East, Nashik Central, Nashik West, and Devlali. Party leaders are in contact with office bearers from other political parties, and the process of screening potential candidates is ongoing. Several meetings with senior AAP leaders have been held to finalise the election strategy. It seems AAP, an ally of the Mahavikas Aghadi, is now preparing to contest the elections on its own.

Focus on Education, Employment, and Industrial Development

AAP plans to focus on critical issues such as education, employment, and industrial development, especially aiming to address challenges in the two major industrial estates in the city.

Navinder Ahluwalia, AAP's State Coordinator, confirmed that the party is actively looking for suitable candidates in the district. Some senior office bearers from within AAP and other parties have expressed interest in contesting. A final decision is expected soon, as AAP is set to contest the elections independently.

Ahluwalia stated, "We are looking for potential candidates in the city for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Some senior office bearers from the district and other parties are in contact with us, and a decision will be made soon. AAP is ready to contest elections independently."

