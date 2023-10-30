AAP Protests MahaMetro's Alleged Violation Of Pune's Development Plan

AAP Accuses MahaMetro Of Operating Without Pune's Development Plan |

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers staged a protest on Monday, levelling allegations against MahaMetro, claiming that its officials are proceeding with their projects without adequately reviewing Pune's development plan.

During the protest, AAP presented three major demands. They alleged that a two-storey construction project has encroached upon a road from Nathawadi to Agriculture College, contrary to the development plan. The AAP stated, "Despite receiving a notice from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to cease MahaMetro's construction immediately, it has not reopened this road, justifying it as a temporary construction. The reopening of this road is sought by local residents, students, and senior citizens for convenience and during emergencies when only one road to Agriculture College remains accessible."

The second issue raised pertains to a 60-foot road proposed in the development plan from Natawadi Metro Depot to Khadki's Sinchan Nagar. The AAP alleged, "Maha Metro has encroached upon this road by laying railway tracks. This road runs parallel to the old Pune-Mumbai highway up to Khadki and then proceeds to Sinchan Nagar. If this road is cancelled, it might result in future traffic congestion, affecting the people in the area and causing traffic jams on the Wakadewadi to Khadki road. Notices have been issued to Maha Metro by the sub-divisional officer of Pune and the construction department."

The third concern centers on MahaMetro's construction of an entry-exit on the road leading to Shivajinagar ST Stand from SSC Board and Akashvani, obstructing a proposed 30-meter road. The AAP emphasised, "This could potentially lead to traffic congestion in the future near the SSC Board, Shivajinagar ST Stand, and the Metro. Despite the municipal construction department issuing a notice to MahaMetro to remove this construction, no action has been taken, and the construction continues."

The AAP concluded by warning, "While the development plans are clear, MahaMetro's ongoing projects, carried out without thorough examination, may lead to complications in the future. We have called for immediate action and a report on these three objections. We will stage intense protests if their demands are not addressed."

