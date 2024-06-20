8,000 Cops On Ashadhi Wari Duty To Receive Essentials From Punit Balan Group |

The Punit Balan Group (PBG) will distribute 8,000 kits of essentials to police officers and personnel who will be on Ashadhi Wari duty in Pandharpur. Among them will be 6,000 male and 2,000 female cops.

The kit, comprising essential items, is distributed every year to aid them during their duty hours. Each kit bag contains glucose powder, 10 masks, a biscuit packet, toothpaste, a toothbrush, chikki, hair oil, a shaving blade, soap, and sanitary pads for female cops.

Lakhs of warkaris, walking in the Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram Palkhis, visit Pandharpur every year. The Ashadhi Ekadashi will be celebrated on July 17 this year. Warkaris, VIPs, and VVIPs will arrive in the temple town to have a glimpse of their deity, Vithoba.

Around 8,000 police officers and personnel will be present to ensure their security and safety. They will be deployed for eight days in Pandharpur on this occasion.

Therefore, Dr Arjun Bhosale, SDPO, Pandharpur, wrote to entrepreneur Punit Balan, requesting kits of essential items for these cops. Balan immediately announced that he would provide the kits for the police officers and personnel. The PBG also distributed kits last year.

“Our police brothers and sisters provide security to lakhs of warkaris in Pandharpur, braving heat and wind. We are happy to provide essential kits for them upon their request. Our team is honoured to support the warkaris through this service," said Balan.