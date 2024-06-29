5,951 Cases Of Elephantiasis Reported In 8 Talukas Of Satara District | Pixabay

A recent blood screening drive conducted by the district health and welfare department has revealed 5,951 cases of elephantiasis across eight talukas of Satara district, including Koregaon, Mahabaleshwar, Khandala, Karad, Phaltan, Man, and Khatav.

The screening initiative, carried out by Asha workers and Arogya Sevaks from primary health centres, has uncovered the extent of the problem. Now, the health department faces the challenging task of curbing the spread and treating existing patients.

Elephantiasis, also known as lymphatic filariasis, is a debilitating condition that impairs the lymphatic system. It can lead to abnormal enlargement of body parts, causing pain, severe disability, and social stigma.

The disease is primarily spread by mosquitoes infected with nematodes (roundworms). Different types of mosquitoes can transmit the disease: Culex mosquitoes, widespread in urban and semi-urban areas; Anopheles mosquitoes, mainly found in rural areas; and Aedes mosquitoes, prevalent in endemic Pacific islands.

When an infected mosquito bites a person, tiny larvae enter the bloodstream and mature in the lymph system. These parasites can survive for years, causing significant damage to the lymphatic system and resulting in characteristic swelling.

Symptoms of elephantiasis may not be immediately apparent. The first noticeable sign is often swelling in affected body parts, which can appear bulky and lumpy. Patients may experience pain in the swollen areas, accompanied by chills and fever.

Early detection and treatment are crucial in managing elephantiasis and preventing its spread. The health department's efforts to identify cases through widespread screening are an important step in addressing this public health concern.