5 trapped in drainage hole in Pune, rescue operation underway

Five people, including two fire personnel, got trapped in a hole meant for a drainage line in the Dapodi area of Pune on Sunday. Three out of the five people have been rescued.

The fire brigade had earlier reached the spot after receiving information of a person trapped in the hole. During the rescue operation, the ground caved in, which caused the two personnel to fall in the hole along with two other civilians.

At present, 10 fire brigade vehicles are engaged in the rescue operation and an NDRF team is also on the way.