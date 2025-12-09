43 Devotees Return Safely To Jalgaon After Ayodhya Highway Accident | Representational Image

Jalgaon: The district administration had started immediate relief work for the devotees of Jalgaon and Dhule districts who were injured in an accident on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj highway. All these safe devotees were provided with a return journey through separate reservation bogies. Today, all the devotees arrived safely at Jalgaon railway station through Lucknow to LTT, train number 01016. On this occasion, all the devotees expressed gratitude to the administration.



As per the instructions of the district's guardian minister Gulabrao Patil for immediate help, this relief work was completed on a war footing and quickly. All arrangements for accommodation, food, treatment and safe return were made for the devotees in coordination with the district administration, Sultanpur administration, Lucknow and Bhusawal railway departments and the District Disaster Management Authority.

Under the guidance of District Collector Rohan Ghuge, Resident Deputy District Collector Vaishali Chavan and District Disaster Management Officer Narveer Rawal made the entire relief work successful.



Chotibai Sharad Patil (55) from Pimprala (Jalgaon) had unfortunately died in the accident. Arrangements were made to bring her body to Jalgaon immediately by ambulance and handed over to her relatives. Out of the total 43 devotees who returned, two are from Dhule, one from Nashik, one from Pune and the rest are from various places in Jalgaon district, including Dharangaon, Erandol, Pachora, Bhusawal, Yaval, Parola and Varangaon.



As soon as they reached Jalgaon station, Resident Deputy District Collector Vaishali Chavan welcomed all the devotees on behalf of the district administration. Tehsildar Dharangaon Mahendra Suryavanshi, District Disaster Management Officer Narveer Rawal, railway administration officials and relatives of the devotees were present on this occasion.

The administration is constantly in touch with all the devotees to reach their homes. All the devotees reached Jalgaon safely at 6.30 pm today. The devotees expressed their gratitude to the administration for the quick relief work and response. All the devotees left for their residences with their relatives from the railway station.