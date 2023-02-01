Maharashtra: 4 dead, 20 injured after bus collides truck on Pune-Solapur Highway | Twitter

Pune: Atleast four people were killed and other 20 were injured after a bus collided a container truck near a CNG petrol pump on the Pune-Solapur highway on Wednesday morning. The incident took place near Mangaon area in the Daund taluka of Pune.

The private bus reportedly suffered a tyre burst which resulted into its collision with the container truck which was parked by the side of the road around 5.30 am in the morning. The cleaner's side of the bus was hit and completely sliced, which caused severe damage to the front part of the bus.

Four dead including one policeman

Four people died immediately after the collision. One of the deceased was a policeman. The deceased have been identified as police personnel Nitin Dilip Shinde (age 36), Amar Mantash Kalshetty (age 20), Ganpat Malappa Patil (age 55), Aarti Birajdar (age 25).

As soon as the incident was reported, the Highway Police and Pune Rural Police rushed to the spot. They immediately admitted the injured to the nearest hospital.

Police inspector Hemant Shendge said, "Four people died and 20 persons were injured in the accident, adding that one of the deceased was a policeman, identified as Nitin Shinde of Pune City police."

