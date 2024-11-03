 3.3L to Decide Future MLA in Hingoli
The election in the constituency will be held in 342 polling centres, including 76 in urban and 267 in rural areas. In the Hingoli constituency, there are a total of 3,30,364 voters, including 1,72,307 male, 1,58,055 female and two others.

Manish Gajbhiye Updated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 02:59 PM IST
As many as 3,30,364 voters in the Hingoli constituency will decide the future MLA in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections to be held on Nov 20. The election process has been initiated in the constituency, and the district administration has made all the preparations for conducting the elections smoothly. The final candidates, who will contest the election from the Hingoli constituency, will be clear on Nov 4, which is the last date for withdrawal of the nominations.

The election in the constituency will be held in 342 polling centres, including 76 in urban and 267 in rural areas. In the Hingoli constituency, there are a total of 3,30,364 voters, including 1,72,307 male, 1,58,055 female and two others.

In all, 50 area officers have been appointed to look after the polling process, of which 41 will be on duty, and nine will be kept reserved. Apart from this, 1,372 officers and employees have been deputed on election duty, of which 274 have been kept reserved.

The number of voters above 85 years old and disabled is 5,460. The election department has decided to provide the facility of home polling for them. They have to fill out Form D for availing the home polling facility. Earlier, the district employees filled the forms for them at their doorsteps. 

