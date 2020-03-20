30 shanties gutted in Pune slum fire, none hurt

Pune: Around 30 shanties were gutted in a major fire that broke out in a slum area of Pune early on Thursday, a fire brigade official said.

However, there was no report of any casualty in the incident that took place in Wadarwadi area, the official said.

“The blaze broke out around 2 am on Thursday. After being alerted about it, water tankers were sent to the spot. It took more than an hour to douse the flames,” the official said.

“A couple of cylinders exploded during the fire,” the official said, adding that the cause of the blaze is being ascertained.