3 Youths From Pimpri-Chinchwad's Nigdi To Cycle 800 Km To Srisailam In Andhra Pradesh For Voter Awareness |

As part of the voter awareness campaign organised by the Indo Athletics Society from Pimpri-Chinchwad's Nigdi to Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh, the Dhurandar cycle team consisting of Shreyas Patil, Ramesh Mane, and Sunil Chavan set off from Nigdi's Bhakti Shakti Chowk on Saturday.

Their further journey will be as follows:

Day 1 - Bhakti Shakti Chowk - Mohol - 236km

Day 2 - Mohol - Akkalkot - Gangapur - 135km

Day 3 - Gangapur - Gandeed - 160km

Day 4 - Gandeed - Mannanur - 145km

Day 5 - Mannanur - Srisailam - 75km

Day 6 - Temple darshan and return Journey

Gajanan Khaire, a member of the Indo Athletics Society, stated that as part of the campaign, they will visit various institutions and colleges to create awareness about voting.

Several events are being organised for voter awareness. Recently, a painting competition was held for the students of Vimlabai Garware High School and Junior College in Shivajinagar, with more than 44 students participating. Additionally, a human chain of over 350 students was created, during which all students took a voting oath. A similar initiative was undertaken at Veer Netaji Palkar School, with more than 32 students participating in the competition and a rally of 72 students being organised.

The voting in Pune is scheduled for May 13.