2,887 Cases Resolved In Lok Adalat In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, ₹46.90 Crore Recovered | FPJ (Representational Image)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 2,887 cases were resolved, and ₹46.90 crore was recovered through negotiations during the Rashtriya Lok Adalat held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday.

The Lok Adalat was organised by the District Legal Services Authority under the directives of the National Legal Services Authority and the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority.

According to Vaishali Fadnis, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, a total of 2,887 cases were settled through negotiations during the session.

The Lok Adalat was conducted under the guidance of District Authority Chairman and District and Sessions Judge Girish Agrawal.

Of the total cases resolved, 2,614 were pending cases, while 273 were pre-admissible cases.

Officials said a total amount of ₹46,90,82,924 was recovered during the proceedings. This included ₹44,31,14,489 from pending cases and ₹2,59,68,435 from pre-admissible cases.

Cases related to government departments, the electricity company, financial institutions, legal matters and public prosecutors were taken up during the Lok Adalat.

To handle the hearings, the authorities had set up 34 panels to facilitate settlements and ensure quick resolution of disputes through mutual negotiations.