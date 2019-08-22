23 pupils in Pune hospital after mid-day meal

Pune: As many as 23 students and a teacher of Rambhau Mhalgi School were admitted to a hospital here on Wednesday when they complained of vomiting and loose motion after consuming mid-day meal at the school.

According to Sanjay Lalwani, Medical Director of Bharti Hospital, the students along with a teacher were rushed to the hospital when they complained of vomiting and loose motion after they allegedly consumed mid-day meal at the school.

"Reportedly, all of them consumed 'Kichhdi' from the school. Of the 23 students, around 19 are under observation and four others are admitted in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). All of them are being treated by a team of medical experts," Lalwani said.

Further, he said: "It seems like an incident of food poisoning. However, we are planning to send the food samples to a laboratory for further checking."

Vishnu Natha Tamhane, Police Inspector (PI) of Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station said, "The students were admitted after they allegedly consumed Kichhdi from the school. The students were rushed to the nearby hospital after they started vomiting. According to the doctors, the children are safe and stable."