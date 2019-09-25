Will not fight against Sharad Pawar: Udayanraje Bhosale

Pune: Former Member of Parliament (MP) Udayanraje Bhosale, who has been formerly with the Nationalist Congress Party, has proclaimed great respect for the party chief Sharad Pawar. He has gone to say that he will not contest the Satara by-poll if Pawar were to contest from here.

“I will not contest the by-election from Satara if Pawar says he wishes to, because I will always have respect for Pawar,” said Udayanraje.

He recently switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party, after resigned as Satara MP. Now the Election Commission announced the by-poll to Satara Lok Sabha constituency will take place alongside Maharashtra on October 21.

There has been speculation of Pawar contesting against Bhosale. Meanwhile, the NCP has begun lobbying for support.

Getting sensitive he said, “All I have after my ancestors, is Pawar. I will not file nomination papers against Pawar. But they should compensate me for the bungalow and car in Delhi.”