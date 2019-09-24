No pact with Congress-NCP, doors open for AIMIM: VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar

Pune: The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), which had queered the pitch for candidates of the Congress and the NCP in the April-May Lok Sabha election on certain seats, on Monday ruled out alliance with these parties for the assembly election scheduled next month.

However, VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar has clarified that his party, Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM), was open to a seat-sharing dialogue with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen (AIMIM), the estranged ally with which it had contested the Lok Sabha poll.

The talks between the AIMIM and the VBA had hit a roadblock re­cently over sharing of seats. Ambedkar told repor­ters that the VBA would contest all the 288 seats in the state, adding names of candidates as well as alliance partners would be declared before September 26.