Maharashtra: At least 6 dead, 10 injured in bus collision on Pune-Bengaluru Highway

Pune (Maharashtra) [India]: At least six persons died while ten got injured after a bus rammed into a truck near Satara on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway on Thursday. The front portion of the travel bus was completely damaged after it was hit by a truck near Satara earlier today. The incident happened at about 6 am in the morning. More details are awaited.
By SUSHMITA/SAKSHI/ANI
