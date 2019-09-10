Inputs about likely terror attack in south India: Lt General SK Saini

PUNE: The Army has received inputs that there may be a terror attack in southern part of India, a top army commander said on Monday.

Some abandoned boats have been recovered in the Sir Creek area, Lt Gen SK Saini, GOC-in-C of the Army's Southern Command, told reporters at an event near Pune.

“We have got many inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in southern part of India and the peninsular India,” he said. The army has taken measures in the Sir Creek region keeping in mind the enhanced threat perception, he said.