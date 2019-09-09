Captain Sangram Pawar to represent India in international balloon fiesta

Pune: Captain Sangram Pawar will be representing India for the first time at the 48th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta (AIBF) in the US. The event is scheduled to take place from October 5 to 13 at Albuquerque in New Mexico.

AIBF is the world's biggest 'hot air balloon' gathering where over 650 pilots from 25 countries are participating, according to a statement issued here.

On August 10, Capt Sangram Pawar became the first pilot to fly the first hot air balloon in the history of Oman, the statement said. He also happens to be the first balloon pilot from Pune and 24th in India since 1947, it said.

He is the son of former Add. Director General of Police Prakash Pawar and grandson of late Shrirang Jadhav, who represented India in the 1952 Helsinki Olympics as a wrestler in the heavy weight category.