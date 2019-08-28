Singer Anand Shinde gets hurt in car mishap

Pune: Renowned Marathi singer Anand Shinde's car met with an accident on Tuesday early morning at around 2.00am on the Pune-Solapur highway. Shinde escaped with only minor injuries on his leg.

Shinde was travelling in his car to Sangola, via Indapur, the on Pune-Solapur highway. At around 2am, near Varkute at Indapur, his car met with an accident.

Shinde survived with injuries on his legs and his car has been crushed. He and his driver were admitted to Dr Avinash Panbude's private nursing home. After medication, Shinde left for Pune, while the driver is still serious.

There were four people with Shinde in the car at the time of the accident. Shinde's son Utkarsh is expected to contest the forthcoming assembly elections and Shinde was on his way to his village.