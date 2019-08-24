Pune: MNS corporator slaps hospital official over bill

Pune: A non-cognizable case was registered against a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena corporator here after he allegedly assaulted an official of a private hospital, police said on Friday. MNS corporator Sainath Babar allegedly slapped a manager of Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital in the city on Monday.

Babar apparently had a dispute with the manager over the bill of a patient from his ward. CCTV footage from the hospital showed Babar getting up from a chair and slapping the manager.

"We have registered a non-cognizable offence against Babar under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC," said a senior official from Wanwadi police station.