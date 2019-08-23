Dabholkar case: CBI charge sheet in 90 days

Pune: A special court here on Thursday gave the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) another 90 days to file a charge sheet against Vikram Bhave, an accused in the murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

Citing provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the CBI had sought more time as the normal period of 90 days from the arrest, within which the charge sheet is supposed to be filed, would get over on Friday, an agency official said.

Additional Sessions Judge R M Pande granted the request. Under the UAPA, such an extension can be given. On August 17, the court had rejected Bhave's bail plea, saying prima facie there was a case against him.

Lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar and Bhave, who worked as his assistant, were arrested in the case in May.