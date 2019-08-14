Caught in crossfire between two gangs, pedestrian killed in Pune

Pune: At a shootout in the Hadapsar area of Pune on Tuesday, an innocent passer-by was killed. Panchayya Siddayya Swami, 55, was walking on the road when he was hit by a bullet fired by a member of one of the two gangs and was killed. Hadapsar Police have booked an unidentified accused for the murder and are on the lookout for him.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on Tuesday, around 7.30pm at Fursungi, when a a heated argument ensued between youths from two groups. Matters took a violent turn, with a youth from one of the gangs pulled out a gun and fired a round towards the other. However, the bullet hit Swami, a security guard at a private bank, who was immediately rushed to Noble Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

Police are scrutinising the CCTV camera footage from the area and are trying to identify the accused youth.