2,000 Jobs for Youths in Hingoli Under CM's Work Training Scheme; ₹6,000-₹10,000 Monthly Stipend

Representative Image |

Around 2,000 educated unemployed youths will get jobs in the government, semi-government, co-operative banks, private offices, and co-operative sugar factories in Hingoli district under the Chief Minister Youth Work Training Scheme.

The state government has directed the district administration to plan in this regard and generate around 2,000 jobs. Until now, around 25 youths have received jobs under the scheme in government and private offices. The government will provide an honorarium ranging from ₹6,000 to ₹10,000 to the selected unemployed youths under the scheme.

Several educated unemployed youths are jobless these days. Government jobs are very few, and hence, lakhs of applications are received whenever job vacancies are available in government departments. Therefore, the state government has started the Chief Minister Youth Work Training Scheme. Eligible youths from each district are selected under the scheme, and the target for the Hingoli district is 2,000 jobs, of which 25 youths have been selected for employment for six months.

Read Also Go Green This Ganeshotsav: Pune Municipal Corporation Tells Citizens

Applicants have to register with the District Centre for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Development for this scheme, and they are selected according to their educational and other qualifications. The salaries of the selected candidates will be deposited by the state government in their bank accounts every month.

The selected candidates working in any government or private offices under the scheme will receive ₹6,000 per month for six months; ITI-trained candidates will receive ₹8,000 per month, and graduates will receive ₹10,000 per month. Candidates between the age group of 18 to 35 years can apply for the scheme. Around 700 candidates will be selected in the first phase, and after completing the six-month tenure, other candidates will be selected in their place. Youths should take advantage of this scheme, appealed acting district collector Khushal Singh Pardeshi.