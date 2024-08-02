2 Zika Virus-Infected Patients Die In Pune | Representative Image

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported the deaths of two Zika virus-infected patients. The samples of the patients were received on Thursday after their deaths and tested positive for the infection.

The deceased patients include a 68-year-old man from Kothrud and a 78-year-old man from Baner, both of whom died while undergoing treatment at private hospitals.

The deceased from Kothrud was admitted to Sanjeevan Hospital on July 19 and died on July 22. His samples were sent to NIV on July 17, and the reports received on July 31 confirmed the presence of Zika virus infection. The second deceased from Baner was admitted to AIMS Hospital, Aundh Nagar Road, on July 21 and died on July 26. His samples were sent to NIV on July 21 and tested positive for the virus infection on July 30.

Meanwhile, according to the PMC, five fresh Zika virus cases, including the two deceased and two pregnant women, have been reported, taking the tally to 52. This includes a 27-year-old pregnant woman from Manikbaug who is 21 weeks pregnant. She tested positive on July 30, and her anomaly scan reports are normal. Another 31-year-old pregnant woman, a resident of Senapati Bapat Road, tested positive for the virus. The fifth case is of a 72-year-old man from Kharadi.