197 Booked In Nashik EWS Housing Case; Minister Informs Legislative Council | Sourced

Nashik: In connection with a housing case under the inclusive housing scheme in the Nashik Municipal Corporation area, the names of 197 accused have been identified. A case has been registered against them. The investigation is a priority, and further necessary action will be taken accordingly. Minister Shambhuraj Desai gave this information during Question Hour in the Legislative Council. Member Pravin Darekar raised this issue.



Minister Desai stated that in housing projects exceeding 4,000 square meters within municipal limits, it is mandatory to reserve 20% of housing units for the economically weaker sections (EWS). In Nashik, some developers opposed handing over flats and plots for MHADA as per housing provisions. The Housing Department received a report from the Revenue Department, after which the names of the accused emerged.



He further added that discussions have been held with the Nashik Police Commissioner, and instructions have been given to prioritise verification of the accused, initiate arrests as per applicable legal provisions, and take all necessary actions promptly.