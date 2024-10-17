15-Year-Old Dump Cleared: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Beautifies Hanumannagar in Joint Cleanliness Drive |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), Zentio, SBI, HUL, and Ecosattva organizations jointly initiated a cleanliness and beautification drive in the city under the ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ initiative. Accordingly, garbage dumped at Hanumannagar for the past 15 years was cleaned, and the dustbin here was removed. The entire area was beautified on Wednesday.

The drive was implemented under the guidance of solid waste department head Ravindra Jogdand and ward officer Rahul Jadhav by sanitary inspector Sachin Bhalerao, Sachin Kharat, Lata Raut, Ajay Mutha, Akshay Ganacharya, Jitendra Bhale, Ratna Sutar, Sudhakar Kharat, Atmaram Dandge, Mustaq, Vijay Magare, Kishor Jadhav, and others.

Read Also PCMC and Janwani Organisation Transform Garbage Vulnerable Point into Clean Public Space

The entire area was beautified by applying paintings, rangolis, and planting saplings after cleaning. Similarly, benches were placed for the residents to sit. The residents thanked the corporation for this initiative and also participated voluntarily in the cleaning drive. They assured the officers that they would not let people dump garbage here again and would regularly clean the area.