 15-Year-Old Dump Cleared: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Beautifies Hanumannagar in Joint Cleanliness Drive
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), Zentio, SBI, HUL, and Ecosattva organizations jointly initiated a cleanliness and beautification drive in the city under the ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ initiative. Accordingly, garbage dumped at Hanumannagar for the past 15 years was cleaned, and the dustbin here was removed. The entire area was beautified on Wednesday.

The drive was implemented under the guidance of solid waste department head Ravindra Jogdand and ward officer Rahul Jadhav by sanitary inspector Sachin Bhalerao, Sachin Kharat, Lata Raut, Ajay Mutha, Akshay Ganacharya, Jitendra Bhale, Ratna Sutar, Sudhakar Kharat, Atmaram Dandge, Mustaq, Vijay Magare, Kishor Jadhav, and others.

