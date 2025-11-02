1,400 Students From 26 Universities To Participate In State Youth Festival At Jalgaon |

Jalgaon: The 21st Maharashtra State Inter-university Rainbow Youth Festival is being organised at the poetess Bahinabai Chaudhary North Maharashtra University from November 5 to November 9, in which 1400 students from 26 universities in Maharashtra are participating.

The festival will be inaugurated by the state's Water Supply Minister and Guardian Minister of Jalgaon, Gulabrao Patil, on November 5. Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan and famous film actress Shreya Bugde will be present as the chief guests on this occasion.

The program will be presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof. V.L. Maheshwari. .There will be a procession at 9.00 am before the inauguration ceremony. Since the song Vande Mataram is completing 150 years, the festival is being organised on the theme Vande Mataram@150, informed the Organising Secretary of the festival and Director Student Development Department, Dr Jayendra Lekurwale to Fress Press Journal (FPJ).

In this youth festival, COEP University of Technology, Pune, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar University of Technology, Lonere (Raigad), Dr Babasaheb Sawant Konkan Agricultural University, Dapoli (Ratnagiri), Dr Homi Bhabha State University, Mumbai, Dr Punjabrao Deshmukh Agricultural University, Akola, Gondwana University, Gadchiroli, HSNC University, Mumbai, Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil University, Satara, Kavi Vice Chancellor Kalidas Sanskrit University, Ramtek, Lakshmi Narayan Innovation Technological University, Nagpur, Maharashtra University of Animal and Fisheries Sciences, Nagpur, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik, Mahatma Phule Agricultural University, Rahuri, Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar, Solapur University, Solapur, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Nagpur, S.N.D.T. Mahila University, Mumbai, Sant Gadgebaba Amravati University, Amravati, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune, Shivaji University, Kolhapur, Swami Ramanand Tirth Marathwada University, Nanded, Mumbai University, Mumbai, Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agricultural University, Parbhani, Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, Nashik and host poetess Bahinabai Chaudhary North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon are participating in 26 universities.

A total of 1400 students and union managers from all these universities are participating. For the arrangements of these participating universities, 40 different committees with 310 members have been formed. Meanwhile, to make the organisation of this ceremony successful, a meeting of the organizing committee was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof. V.L. Maheshwari on 31st October and the work was reviewed.

Committees comprising members of the Management Council, members of the Adhisabha, members of the Vidya Council, the Principal, and teachers are working for the planned organisation of the ceremony. For this festival, Hon. Dr Jayendra Lekurwale said that an oversight and finance committee has also been formed by the Governor's office.