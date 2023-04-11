112 Covid-19 cases in Pune district; active tally at 731 | AFP

With sharp rise, 112 COVID-19 cases were reported in the Pune district on Tuesday.

A day earlier, Maharashtra had seen a drop in infections as it reported 328 cases and one death. On Sunday, the state had logged 788 COVID-19 cases.

Of the latest cases, Mumbai recorded 242 infections, followed by 105 cases in Nagpur city, 58 in Pune, and 57 in Navi Mumbai, a bulletin issued by the health department stated.

At present, Pune district has 731 active cases and the state is now left with 4,875 active cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 919 fresh coronavirus cases and one fatality that raised the tally of infections to 81,51,176.

With the latest fatality, the cumulative COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,48,461, he said.