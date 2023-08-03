 1 Dead, 2 Injured After Truck Overturns On Pune-Mumbai Highway
e-Paper Get App
HomePune1 Dead, 2 Injured After Truck Overturns On Pune-Mumbai Highway

1 Dead, 2 Injured After Truck Overturns On Pune-Mumbai Highway

The tragic incident occurred near Bhor Ghat Police chowki at around 8am, resulting in the glass-laden to overturn and scatter debris across the Mumbai-bound lanes.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
1 Dead, 2 Injured After Truck Overturns On Pune-Mumbai Highway | Representational Image

Pune: A fatal collision on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway after a speeding glass-laden truck rammed into another truck, leaving one dead and two injured.

The tragic incident occurred near Bhor Ghat Police chowki at around 8am, resulting in the glass-laden to overturn and scatter debris across the Mumbai-bound lanes. The accident caused extensive congestion on the expressway, especially affecting traffic from Pune towards Mumbai.

2 co-passengers successfully extricated

The 43-year old driver of the overturned truck, Sadanand Patil, lost his life in the accident. Emergency response teams were quick to the incident and with the help of the Angel Team from the IRB, the trapped driver and two co-passengers were successfully extricated from the overturned truck's cabin. The injured were immediately transported to the Trauma Care Hospital by an IRB ambulance for necessary medical attention.

Authorities took swift action to clear the roadway and restore traffic flow, temporarily halting the movement of heavy vehicles towards Mumbai as a safety precaution. To ease congestion, alternative routes were provided for commuters until the expressway was fully operational again. Presently, all three lanes on the Mumbai side are operational, but commuters are advised to remain cautious and expect slow-moving traffic during the morning rush hours.

Read Also
4 killed in road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Raises Issue Of Deteriorating Condition Of City Hills

Pune: Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Raises Issue Of Deteriorating Condition Of City Hills

Pune's Free Health Camp: State-of-the-Art Medical Treatment For Needy Patients On August 6

Pune's Free Health Camp: State-of-the-Art Medical Treatment For Needy Patients On August 6

1 Dead, 2 Injured After Truck Overturns On Pune-Mumbai Highway

1 Dead, 2 Injured After Truck Overturns On Pune-Mumbai Highway

Pune: Dr Rajesh Deshmukh Calls For 100% Youth Voter Registration At Electoral Literacy Clubs Meeting

Pune: Dr Rajesh Deshmukh Calls For 100% Youth Voter Registration At Electoral Literacy Clubs Meeting

Pune: Bombay High Court Orders Immediate Action On Long-Pending Baner-Pashan Link Road

Pune: Bombay High Court Orders Immediate Action On Long-Pending Baner-Pashan Link Road