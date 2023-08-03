1 Dead, 2 Injured After Truck Overturns On Pune-Mumbai Highway | Representational Image

Pune: A fatal collision on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway after a speeding glass-laden truck rammed into another truck, leaving one dead and two injured.

The tragic incident occurred near Bhor Ghat Police chowki at around 8am, resulting in the glass-laden to overturn and scatter debris across the Mumbai-bound lanes. The accident caused extensive congestion on the expressway, especially affecting traffic from Pune towards Mumbai.

2 co-passengers successfully extricated

The 43-year old driver of the overturned truck, Sadanand Patil, lost his life in the accident. Emergency response teams were quick to the incident and with the help of the Angel Team from the IRB, the trapped driver and two co-passengers were successfully extricated from the overturned truck's cabin. The injured were immediately transported to the Trauma Care Hospital by an IRB ambulance for necessary medical attention.

Authorities took swift action to clear the roadway and restore traffic flow, temporarily halting the movement of heavy vehicles towards Mumbai as a safety precaution. To ease congestion, alternative routes were provided for commuters until the expressway was fully operational again. Presently, all three lanes on the Mumbai side are operational, but commuters are advised to remain cautious and expect slow-moving traffic during the morning rush hours.

