Yashwantrao Chavan Centre To Represent India At The World Cities Day 2024 Global Conference In Shanghai

In the picture (Left to right): Deputy Consul General of PRC Ms Wang Awei , Consul General of PRC Mr. Kong Xianhua - , Ms. Dipti Nakhle, Mr. Sudheendra Kulkarni, Mr. Gautam Kirtane |

Mumbai: Yashwantrao Chavan Centre (YCC), Maharashtra’s premier institution dedicated to the State’s all-round development, has been invited by the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Mumbai to participate in the upcoming World Cities Day 2024 Global Conference in Shanghai. Set to take place from October 30th to November 2nd, this year’s conference is themed “Building People-Centred Cities for Better Life” and will serve as an international platform for knowledge sharing, policy dialogue, and collaboration on sustainable urbanization.

Jointly organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) and China’s Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the event marks a major milestone as it coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai-Shanghai Sister City relationship. The Sister-City Relationship between Mumbai and Shanghai was established after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in New Delhi on September 19, 2014.

The conference, recognized by the United Nations as a landmark event, underscores the global commitment to addressing challenges and embracing opportunities in urban development, with an emphasis on sustainability, inclusivity, and people-centred solutions.

Ms. Supriya Sule, MP and Chairperson of Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming event: “This opportunity to represent Yashwantrao Chavan Centre on an international platform speaks to our commitment to people-centred urban initiatives. I sincerely thank the Consulate of PRC in Mumbai for this. We are excited to exchange ideas and showcase our work on sustainable development, aligning with our broader vision to create inclusive, vibrant, and resilient urban spaces in India. We are also keen to expand our work to promote Mumbai-Shanghai Sister City Relationship.”

Ms Supriya Sule further acknowledged that this initiative is undertaken under the guidance of Mr. Sudheendra Kulkarni, who has been instrumental in shaping YCC’s approach to sustainable urban development. He has been actively involved for a long time in efforts to promote friendship and cooperation between India and China.

As India’s representation at the prestigious conference, Yashwantrao Chavan Centre will send an 8-member delegation led by its CEO, Ms. Dipti Nakhle. The delegation includes eminent professionals from various sectors: Mr. Gautam Kirtane (Urban Planner and Environmentalist), Mr. Shriram Pawar (Author and Educationist), Mr. Shishir Joshi (Founder, Project Mumbai), Dr. Vivek Bhoite (AIC-ADT Baramati Foundation), Mr. Alan Abraham (Architect), Mr. Prashant Barsing (Senior Journalist, Navbharat group), and Mr. Nimesh Vahalkar (Executive Editor, Saptahik Vivek). This multidisciplinary team will engage with global experts, urban planners, policymakers, and thought leaders to explore avenues for cooperation and exchange insights on sustainable urban practices. The delegation will also visit Hangzhou and some rural areas in Zhejiang province of China.

The Centre aims to leverage this visit to strengthen international partnerships, learn from the urban governance models of other nations, and bring back transformative insights to enhance India’s own urban landscape. Yashwantrao Chavan Centre’s participation reflects its unwavering dedication to fostering sustainable, inclusive urban growth in Maharashtra and beyond.