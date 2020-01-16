Write a story on SAIL and win a prize

New Delhi: The nation’s largest steel producing Public Sector Company Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has launched a story writing competition on the theme of “SAIL creates a meaningful difference in people’s lives”. As a part of better people engagement initiative, SAIL is organising this country wide competition to motivate people to pen down stories on SAIL’s contribution on making a meaningful difference in a person’s or generation’s or community’s lives. To invite participations, SAIL has issued a notice in its website www.sail.co.in and is also promoting through social media.

According to the notice available at SAIL website, any Indian citizen including employees of SAIL and their families can participate in the competition. The word limit for the story is 800 only.

The story is to be sent by e-mail to mystorysail@gmail.com latest by 28th February, 2020. Two hard copies of the same must be also sent by 5th March, 2020 to the address given in the notice. The writing for the competition should be in the form of a story itself. The writer can fallow his / her own storytelling style.

Attractive prizes & certificates will be given away to 5 winning entries in each language (Hindi & English). The award-winning stories will be published in SAIL’s publications.

Link: https://sail.co.in/sites/default/files/demand_registration/Story-Writing-Competion-Circuler-English.pdf