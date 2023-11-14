Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Begins On Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, Initiative Aims To Ensure Saturation Of Flagship Govt Schemes

File Photo: PM Narendra Modi at BJP Headquarters | Twitter

In a major step towards attaining saturation of welfare schemes of the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from Khunti, Jharkhand, the birth place of Bhagwan Birsa Munda on November 15th on the occasion of the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

The Prime Minister will flag off 5 specially designed IEC (Information, Education and Communication) Vans marking the launch of the massive outreach programme of the Government. Similar vans will be flagged off by important dignitaries like Governors, Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, Ministers of State among others from 68 districts across the country with significant tribal population.

It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time bound manner. Accordingly, the focus of the Yatra will be on reaching out to people and create awareness and providing benefits of welfare schemes like sanitation facilities, essential financial services, electricity connections, access to LPG cylinders, housing for the poor, food security, proper nutrition, reliable healthcare, clean drinking water, etc.

Various schemes under Ayushman Bharat

The schemes being publicized include Ayushman Bharat ; PMJAY PM Garlb Kalyan Anna Yojana; Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission ; PM Awas Yojana (Rural); PM Ujjwala Yojana ;PM Vishwakarma; PM Kisan Saman ;Kisan Credit Card (KCC); PM Poshan Abhiyan; Har Ghar Jal - Jal Jeevan Mission; Survey of villages and mapping with improvised technology in village areas (SVAMITVA); Jan Dhan Yojana; Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana; Suraksha Bima Yojana; Atal Pension Yojana; PM PRANAM; Nano Fertilizer etc.

Specific concerns of Tribal areas such as Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission; Enrolment in Eklavya Model Residential Schools; Scholarship Schemes ; Forest Right Titles: Individual and Community Land ; Van Dhan Vikas Kendra: Organising Self Help Groups are also being addressed.

The IEC Vans have been branded and customized to enable dissemination of information through audio visuals, brochures, pamphlets, booklets and flagship standees in Hindi and state languages showcasing the major schemes, highlights and their achievements at national, state and district level.

Various Jan Bhagidari events like experience sharing by beneficiaries of the schemes, interaction with progressive farmers, celebration of achievements of Gram Panchayats achieving 100% saturation of schemes like Ayushman Card, Jal Jeevan Mission, Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, ODF Plus status, on the spot quiz competitions, Drone demonstration, health camps, Mera Yuva Bharat volunteer enrolment etc. would form part of the ground activities.

The Viksit Bharat Campaign, one of the largest ever outreach initiative to be undertaken, eventually aims to cover over 2.55 lakh Gram Panchayats and over 3,600 urban local bodies by 25th January 2024 touching every district of the country.

The entire campaign is being planned and implemented with `whole of Government’ approach with active participation and involvement of the State Governments, District authorities, Urban Local Bodies and Gram Panchayats.

