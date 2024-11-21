Uttarakhand Wins Best State Award For Fisheries Development

At a ceremony held in New Delhi, Dr. B.V.R.C. Purushottam, Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Uttarakhand, received the award from Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy | FPJ

Dehradun, November 21, 2024: Uttarakhand has been recognized with the prestigious Best State Award in the Himalayan and North-Eastern States category by the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad. This accolade was conferred on World Fisheries Day, acknowledging the state’s remarkable achievements and innovative initiatives in fisheries development.

At a ceremony held in New Delhi, Dr. B.V.R.C. Purushottam, Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Uttarakhand, received the award from Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy.

Milestones in Fisheries Development:

• Trout Farming Expansion: The Fisheries Department has established over 1,400 trout raceways across the state, boosting trout farming and production.

• Infrastructure Development: Under the Matsya Sampada Yojana, the state has developed a state-level aquapark and a wholesale fish market in Udham Singh Nagar, creating significant opportunities for fish farmers.

• Market Linkages: A landmark agreement was signed between local fish farmers’ groups and ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) for fish supply, providing farmers with reliable market access and enhancing their income.

These initiatives are part of Uttarakhand’s concerted efforts to empower fish farmers, promote sustainable aquaculture, and diversify livelihood options in the Himalayan region.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the Fisheries Department and fish farmers on this recognition. He remarked:

“This award reflects the dedication and innovative approach of the state towards empowering farmers and promoting sustainable livelihoods. The government remains committed to enhancing the income of farmers and livestock farmers through various schemes and initiatives.”