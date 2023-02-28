Uttarakhand CM Dhami visits Tiwar village, plows fields using modern tech |

Tehri: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who was on a homestay visit in Tehri's Tiwar village, on Sunday began his day by ploughing the fields using a power weeder.

Dhami also went for an early morning stroll through the narrow lanes of the village where he inspected several homestays in the village and praised the villagers.

CM Dhami interacting with villagers |

Feedback from villagers

The CM approached women and children, inquiring about their well-being and also took feedback from the villagers on various government schemes.

He stated that all officers have been directed to ensure that the maximum benefits of various government schemes reach the general public. "Mutual dialogue between the government and the general public is also critical to development. Uttarakhand's development is only possible through village development," Dhami said.

CM Dhami taking stroll in Tehri village |