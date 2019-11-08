Top 4 Tips to buy a Walking Stick

If you are an older person, you may suffer from specific ageing issues. One of the most common problems is difficulty in walking. With ageing, you may suffer from painful joints and muscles, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, etc. which will make it difficult for you to walk on your feet without any support. A walking stick or walking cane can give you the support, and you can find it easy to walk. Now, there are different types of walking canes available in the market. If you want to avoid confusion and want to buy the right product, here are specific tips you can follow-

Know about the Material

There are different types of materials available in the market-

● Wooden Stick-This is the traditional walking sticks which were used earlier as style statement too. Wooden canes are made of different types of wood, and there is a rubber grip at the bottom to assure grip. As wooden rods are not adjustable, you need to purchase one that supports you the best.

● Aluminium- This is stronger than wooden sticks and also provides more support.

● Steel- These are the strongest of all and can take the maximum weight.

Type of the Stick

You also need to consider the type of the stick-

● Single Point Cane- Here one point of the stick stays connected to the ground. These sticks are height adjustable.

● Folding Sticks- Buying a folding stick is beneficial as you can fold it easily and carry well. People who love to travel can go for this.

● Quad Canes- Such canes have four points of contact with the ground. These are heavier and also provide better support to the user.

● Speciality Sticks- These types of sticks come with lots of varieties, like supporting rods for the visually impaired persons, seat canes that can be folded into a mini seat, etc.

The Advice of the Doctor

Whatever types of walking stick you buy, you should follow your doctor’s advice here. You may not know whether you need a quad cane or a single point cane. Following doctor’s recommendation will help you to get the right cane to have the best support.

Check out the Height of the Cane

This is one of the most important considerations while you are buying walking sticks. Though there are adjustable canes are available, you still need to make sure that the height is compatible enough so that it gives you maximum support. Also, you need the walking stick of proper height that can provide you the safety and ease of movement.

You need a walking stick that can carry your body weight and also gives you the maximum support. Based on these tips, you can find the best walking stick for yourself. Also, there are varieties of designs, colors and styles available. You can pick one that can make your walking look stylish. Besides all these tips, you should also check the price too, but never compromise with the quality.