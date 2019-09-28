The Influencer without a filter – Ms Lydia Simonis

Helen Keller once said, "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched - they must be felt with the heart."

It's a statement with which social influencer Lydia Simonis wholeheartedly agrees. The Sydney-based model, who was crowned Miss Cook Islands in 2017, believes that in an age of artifice and doctored photos it is more important than ever to celebrate the fact that true beauty comes from within. In other words, be true to yourself, and your star will shine much brighter.

Lydia, who hails from Atiu in the Cook Islands has earned a reputation as the influencer without a filter for a good reason. Just ask any of her legion of admiring followers on Instagram, and they'll tell you the same thing. What you see with Lydia is precisely what you'll get. She is a natural-born beauty Queen, but chooses to wear little or no make-up. Instead, she opts to embrace what mother nature has blessed her with rather than dramatically alter her appearance for the sake of fitting in.

Lydia believes in setting a good example to young ladies all over the world, and that example is to be natural, be yourself, and celebrate your unique beauty both within and without.

When it comes to make-up, Lydia adheres to the time-honored adage that, "less is more." That's not to say she refuses to use cosmetics. It's just when she does she believes in enhancing what's already there as opposed to hiding it behind an impenetrable layer of foundation, eye shadow, and lip gloss. Lydia’s minimalist approach has become her trademark. The gorgeous Supermodel plans to launch her line of cosmetics and skincare products in the near future.

When asked why she's bucking the trend and swimming against the tide, Lydia will simply tell you she was brought up to be herself without any pretensions and embrace the natural look. She'll also add that beauty without purpose, is actually no purpose at all.

It's a philosophy that has stood her in good stead as her career took off. When IMG International Modeling Agency discovered Lydia she was just 15, but her down to earth attitude kept her grounded as she was head-hunted by a host of prestigious magazines and for features shots, and inundated with brand opportunities to be the face of their latest campaigns.

Although Lydia has worked with some of the top people in modeling, including Mark Vassallo, Max Made, Tane Coffin, Rita Zimmermann, Angie Moullin, and met with the likes of Prince Charles, she remains a fierce believer in keeping it real and feels if you can't give something back to make the world a better place, then you're wasting your energy.

That is why Lydia remains resolute as she continues to blaze a trail as the influencer without a filter.

As Mahatma Gandhi once said, "Be the change you wish to see in the world."

