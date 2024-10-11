The Indian Society Of Advertisers (ISA) Elects Sunil Kataria As The Chairman

Mr. Sunil Kataria, Managing Director of Raymond Lifestyle Limited, was elected as the Chairman of The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) during the meeting of its newly elected Executive Council. Sunil has led the Society over the past eight years to greater heights garnering support from the fellow Executive Council members, the ISA members and other industry bodies.

On his re-election as the Chairman, Sunil said “As we continue our journey to elevate the value and impact of the ISA within the industry, our vision is to strengthen this unique body like never before. With digital advertising thriving at the forefront of India’s growth story, we are poised to push the boundaries of innovation. This year, our mission is to advance our collective efforts in digital measurement, in collaboration with key industry stakeholders, ensuring we lead with purpose and progress."

Sunil further shared, "A key priority with industry organizations in the coming months will be to further advance the recently launched Media Charter. This initiative encompasses critical elements such as zero tolerance for ad fraud, ensuring brand safety, enhancing viewability, and establishing common minimum standards for advertisers in the first-party data space."

He further mentioned, "At the ISA, as a founding member of the WFA, we are committed to fostering stronger partnerships to drive greater effectiveness and efficiency in advertising. As one of the founders of ASCI, we are also collaborating with the ASCI Academy to support education, training, and research, with the goal of promoting ethical and transparent advertising practices. As one of the three constituent bodies of BARC, we are closely partnering with it towards advertisers getting robust and credible data and are optimistic about further partnering with them in the digital measurement area”.

Sunil said "We sincerely thank all industry organizations for their unwavering support, which will undoubtedly help us reach new heights. I also extend my deep appreciation to ISA members for their continued commitment to all our initiatives.".

He added, “I am pleased to acknowledge the cooperation of our vendors, the ISA Secretariat team, and other associates”

The Indian Society of Advertisers has been the flagship national body and unique voice of advertisers pan

India for over 72 years. The ISA stands for education, representation, protection and support to the advertisers. It works in excellent fraternity relationship with other Industry bodies involved in the Indian

Advertising, marketing and the media industry.

The Executive Council members of the ISA thanked Sunil for his tremendous contribution to the ISA as Chairman over past many years and expressed pleasure to elect him again for 2024-25.

Other members of the Executive Council are:

Mr. Bharat V. Patel, Advisor to BIC Cello (India) Private Limited

Mr. Narendra Ambwani, Director, Parag Milk Foods Ltd

Mrs. Paulomi Dhawan, Independent Director, Whistling Woods International

Mr. Navneet Saluja, Area General Manager, India Sub – continent, Haleon

Mr. Angshu Mallick, Managing Director & CEO, Adani Wilmar Limited

Mr. Subhadip Dutta Choudhury, Chairman of the Board of Directors & Chief Executive Officer, Hawkins Cookers Limited

Mr. Srinandan Sundaram, Executive Director, Food & Refreshment, Management Committee Member for Hindustan Unilever Limited

Dr. Ramakrishnan Ramamurthi, Advisor J. K. Enterprises

Mr. Partho Banerjee, Head of Sales & Marketing, Maruti Suzuki India Limited

Mr. Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, CEO & MD, TTK Prestige Limited

Mr. Tarun G. Arora, Chief Executive Officer & Whole Time Director, Zydus Wellness Limited

Mr. Ashwin Moorthy, Chief Marketing Officer, Godrej consumer products Ltd.

Mr. Gaurav Tayal, SBU Chief Executive – Matches & Agarbatti Business, ITC Ltd

Ms. Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Ltd

Mr. Gunjit Jain, Executive Vice President – Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited

Mr. Adrian Terron, VP – Corporate Brand & Marketing Strategy, TATA Sons Pvt Ltd.

Mrs. Ranjani Krishnaswamy, General Manager Tanishq Marketing, Titan Company Ltd.

Ms. Mukta Maheshwari, Chief Marketing Officer, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd

Ms. Pragya Bijalwan, Chief Marketing Officer, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited

About Sunil Kataria

Sunil Kataria is Managing Director, Raymond Lifestyle Limited. A graduate in Economics from Delhi University, Sunil is an MBA in Marketing from the Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad.

Prior to this, Sunil was the Chief Executive Officer - India and South Asia at Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) since 2015 where he led scale up and transformation of the business. He began his career with Marico where he spent more than a decade in sales and marketing. Sunil has diverse work experience across the FMCG and Consumer services sectors in Marketing, Sales, Business Planning, Strategy, and Team Leadership.

Sunil has been recognised at a national level and was ranked 26th in India’s Top Business leaders 2020 by Business World and also awarded as one of India’s Best Leaders in Crisis 2020 by Great Place to Work. Sunil works extensively across industry and is on the boards of BARC, ASCI and member of FICCI committees.

Sunil is a staunch believer and practitioner of the spirit of 'Possibility Thinking' and feels that this, coupled with passion for flawless execution, is the biggest competitive advantage in today's world.