The Delhi School of Communication conducts e-Orientation for 27th Batch

Mr. Preenja observed that technology was taking the world spinning ahead, the last two years and the pandemic brought in a tsunami of newer ways and processes in practically every aspect of our lives. In the world of business, he noted – “In this fast paced digital economy we need to be nimble, agile and constantly learn the latest tools and platforms. We always knew that our learning curve should never plateau but, in today’s world we realise how important it is to keep egging it upwards.” Yet, he cautioned – “However, don’t get overwhelmed with this. Because, despite all this constant flux and change, there is one constant. And it is the principles that govern even the newer technologies. It is the way the consumer thinks.” He pointed out the way ahead very clearly – “Let’s get our basics right and keep the mind open for every new platform and tool. And remember, the world isn’t changing rapidly. You are driving this change, every day.”

Prof. Ramola Kumar, Dean observed - “One needs to be the change itself and make things happen. Carve out your career graph.”

The Semester Scholarship award for Semester 2 went to Itika Juval. The Admission Scholarships for an essay on “The New Age Husband - Advertising Perspective” was awarded to Drishti Gupta for 1st position, Riya Saha for 2nd position and Nikita Pandey for the 3rd position.

The day ended with an ice-breaker session for the freshers, who were embarking on their new journey.

The Delhi School of Communication is a 26-year old institute that envisioned the concept of Integrated Marketing Communication (IMC) and has been offering an IMC programme to post graduates since 1995. It has contributed significantly to the communications industry, through its futuristic thinking. The courses offered are: 2-year dual qualification programme - Masters of Arts in Journalism & Mass Communication/Masters in Business Administration (MAJMC/MBA); Post Graduate Diploma Programme in Communication (PGDPC). Besides, DSC also delivers short-term certificate programmes in - Advertising & Media, Public Relations & Event Management, Marketing and Sales, Content Writing.

DSC is an affiliated partner of Media & Entertainment Skill Council of India’s (MESC) and provides short-term courses soon for job roles such as - Script Writer, Production Assistant, Account Executive, Account Director, Sales Executive and Sales Director. Apart from the above courses, DSC also organizes workshops in key growth areas for corporates, to meet dynamic competitive challenges successfully.

In 2017, to make learning more impactful and relevant, DSC launched the Thesis project – the Industry Engagement Series, a joint initiative in coordination with three leading advertising agencies, namely Wunderman Thompson, Zenith Optimedia, Genesis BCW, McCann, and Hakuhodo, through live experiments on futuristic evolvement of the corporates.