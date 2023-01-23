TARA C TARA — Redefining Wedding Collections

November 23: With the wedding season just around the corner, Tara C Tara’s wedding collections are the talk of the town. It’s redefining wedding fashion for women of all ages. The fabric, the colors, the craftsmanship has taken the fashion industry by storm.

What can be more enchanting than an ethnic collection of wedding dresses designed with exquisite craftsmanship, embroidered in delicate details in an array of colors, the breezy soft fabric moving with her graceful swings? Well if anything that can come close to that, is Tara C Tara’s wedding collection of ethnic outfits.

Tara C Tara’s choice of fabric, colors and delicate yet subtle stitching techniques brings out the beauty in every woman of every shape and size. These are crafted in a way that they can be paired up with a range of accessories that would enhance their ethereal beauty, effortlessly.

Delicately designed and thoughtfully handcrafted in the beautiful pink city (Jaipur) of Rajasthan, their wide range of apparels and wedding collection are stunningly eye-catching.

They believe in premium products that are comfortable, yet affordable. The team of creative minds with exclusive knowledge in clothing and arts was established in 2018, who have an immense love for tie-dye, block printing, and hand screen printing.

According to the founder, “We are on a mission to bring freshness in the Indian fashion industry with vibrant colors, bold prints in soft and comfortable fabric. When people think about Indian wear, they think of heavy fabric and that’s what makes us different from the other brands. We start our price range from Rs.2000 and above so that our piece can reach out to more and more women. And we plan to go global by the end of this year.”

Indian fashion is famous for their long flowy garments in bright patterns, varied range of fabric and ethnic designs which can be easily spotted on Tara C Tara’s online portal.

The entry of the brand infused a fresh approach to ethnic and wedding collections. Tara C Tara’s collection truly makes age seem like just a number, there is something exclusive waiting for everyone here.

Tara C Tara has various collections of 3-pieces, co-ords, and gowns for different occasions. Dusty hues and contemporary style of printing, adds a glamorous factor to the brand and its collection. Apparels in vibrant hues like fuchsia, lilac, mustard and tones of maroon are trending to be the highlights for the upcoming wedding season.

