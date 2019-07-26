WHAT CAUGHT OUR EYE AT 9 AM: SGX Nifty indicating 7th consecutive session of loss for benchmark indices

9 AM UPDATE:

DOW FUTURES (+64, 27173)

NASDAQ FUTURES (+36, 8001)

SGX NIFTY (-28, 11273)

NIKKEI (-109, 21647)

HANG SENG (-140, 28454)

SHANGHAI (-6, 2932)

The key themes of the day

• The FIIs have been also been net sellers in all trading sessions since July 2nd and have sold to the tune of Rs. 12,520 crores, their highest outflow in 2019..

STOCKS TO WATCH:

BULLISH STOCKS: PIDILITE, INDIGO, PVR, VEDANTA, INDUSINDBANK, BIOCON.

BEARISH STOCKS: IBULLSHSGFIN, TATA MOTORS, COAL INDIA, INDUSIND BANK, UPL, BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES, EQUITAS, MUTHOOT FINANCE, RAMCO CEMENTS.

All about stocks (F&O Trades):

• INDIABULLS HOUSING (CMP 612): Sell at CMP. Targets 587/551. Stop 648.

• MUTHOOTFIN (CMP 595): Sell at CMP. Targets 582/567/541. Stop 621.

• UNION BANK OF INDIA (CMP 70): Sell at CMP. Targets 69/61. Stop 76.05.

All about stocks (Medium Term Sell):

• PAGE INDUSTRIES (CMP 19041): Sell at CMP. Targets 18001/17651. Stop 19791.

• RELIANCE INDUSTRIES (CMP 1232): Sell at CMP. Targets 1211/1167. Stop 1271.

• STAR (CMP 344): Sell at CMP. Targets 334/301. Stop 383.

SHOW ME THE MONEY:

Option Trade: Sell MUTHOOTH FINANCE CMP 591: Overbought technical conditions prevail. Negative bias as long as 639 resistance is held. Interweek Strategy: Sell between 595-597 zone, targeting 582 and then at 567-571 zone with stop above 631.

Bulls Vs. Bears: Time to Pick a Side!!

We suspect, Dalal Street will continue to underperform and it makes sense to keep books light with a couple of short positions on. We suspect, this market has much work to do to be on the bullish side again, so the preferred strategy is to wait it out.

Investors will do good to preserve capital during the down-trending times like these.

Always remember that cash is a position and even if we see a rally today, going all in long is not advisable until we have closed in bullish territory and confirming to the upside the following day.

Long story short: Dalal Street needs to see significant buying before investors' jump into buying a rally. Until then, it's safe to assume that it's just a dead can bounce.

• Preferred trade on Nifty (11252): Sell between 11321-11351 zone. Targets at 11211/11108. Stop 11431.

• Preferred trade on Bank Nifty (29043): Sell between 29201-29251 zone. Targets at 28751/28525. Stop 29451