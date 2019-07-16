WHAT CAUGHT OUR EYE AT 9 AM: SGX Nifty indicates a quiet start

9 AM UPDATE:

DOW FUTURES (+19, 27369)

NASDAQ FUTURES (+14, 7976)

SGX NIFTY (-4, 11583)

NIKKEI (-160, 21526)

HANG SENG (+28, 28583)

SHANGHAI (-2, 2940)

The key themes of the day

• Amidst trade tensions, India's June exports falls 9.7% to $25 billion.

• Wholesale price-based inflation declined for the second consecutive month to its 23-month low of 2.02% in June.

• Ashok Leyland temporarily shuts Pantnagar plant for nine days over weak demand.

• DHFL Says Lenders Will Not Have To Take A Haircut, Shares Plunge 30%. DHFL: No F&O contracts to be made available for trading in equity segment from September 27 onwards.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

• BULLISH STOCKS: APOLLO HOSPITALS, INFY, SUNPHARMA, TCS, KOTAKBANK, UPL, HDFCBANK, HAVELLS, HDFC.

• BEARISH STOCKS: EICHER MOTORS, RBLBANK, UNIONBANK, ITC, NCC, CANBK, INDUSINDBK, AXISBANK, EXIDE.

All about stocks (F&O Trades):

• CANARABANK (CMP 274): Sell between 277-279 zone. Targets 266/261. Stop 291.

• ASHOK LEYLAND (CMP 85.45): Sell at CMP. Targets 80/77.50. Stop 88.45.

• EICHER MOTORS (CMP 18833): Sell at CMP. Targets 18202/14802. Stop 20363.

All about stocks (Cash Trades):

• GRSE (CMP 120): Buy at CMP. Targets 131/151. Stop 101.

• PETRONET (CMP 246): Buy between 237-241 zone. Targets 275/300. Stop 217.

• AMRUTANJAN (CMP 302): Buy at CMP. Targets 361/392. Stop 261.

SHOW ME THE MONEY:

• Option Trade: BUY DLF July CE Strike Price 190 at CMP 2.25. Profit: Unlimited. Maximum Loss: Rs. 6,300. Stop: Exit Call option if DLF moves below 181. (DLF July Futures CMP 184.25).

Bulls Vs. Bears: Time to Pick a Side!!

Momentum could push markets higher only in case Nifty stages a rebound above 11661 mark. Until then, it is sell on strength.

• Preferred trade on Nifty (11588): Sell between 11621-11645 zone. Targets at 11537/11471. Stop 11777.

• Preferred trade on Bank Nifty (30445): Sell between 30701-30901 zone. Targets at 30525/30201. Stop 31331.