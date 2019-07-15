WHAT CAUGHT OUR EYE AT 9 AM: Nikkei closed today on account of Marine Day

SGX Nifty indicates a positive start. Key hurdles for Nifty remain at 11661 mark

9 AM UPDATE:

DOW FUTURES (+37, 27349)

NASDAQ FUTURES (+7, 7944)

SGX NIFTY (+32, 11579)

NIKKEI (+42, 21686) (CLOSED)

HANG SENG (+40, 28512)

SHANGHAI (+7, 2937)

The key themes of the day

• Oil prices have risen above $60 a barrel.

• FIIs were again net sellers in Friday's trade to the tune of 850.11 crores.

• Retail inflation rose to 3.18% in the month of June 2019, reaching an eight-month high.

• India's industrial output softened to 3.1% month-on-month (MoM) in May from 3.4% in April.

• Asset liability mismatch in the NBFC.

• Absence of private capex rebound.

• The trade war menaces cropping up once again. Mr. Trump's latest tweet states China is “letting us down". Evidently China has not purchased satisfactory amounts of American agriculture -- as it had agreed to at last month’s G20 summit.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

• BULLISH STOCKS: UBL, SBI, PVR, PETRONET, VBL, RELIANCE INDUSTRIES, DLF, HAVELLS, AMBUJACEM.

• BEARISH STOCKS: TECHM, BATA, M&MFIN, ICICIBANK, JUSTDIAL, TATAELXSI, HINDPETRO, L&T, BPCL.

All about stocks (F&O Trades):

• UNIONBANK (CMP 78.55): Sell between 80-82.50 zone. Targets 75/70. Stop 84.

• BAJAJ FINANCE (CMP 3378): Sell between 3401-3425 zone. Targets 3301/3197. Stop 3633.

• EICHER MOTORS (CMP 18955): Sell at CMP. Targets 18202/14802. Stop 20363.

All about stocks (Cash Trades):

• UBL (CMP 1386): Buy at CMP. Targets 1392/1411. Stop 1311.

• PETRONET (CMP 248): Buy between 241-243 zone. Targets 275/300. Stop 217.

• AMRUTANJAN (CMP 308): Buy at CMP. Targets 361/392. Stop 261.

SHOW ME THE MONEY:

• Option Trade: BUY NIFTY 18th July PE Strike Price 11500 at CMP 39.40. Profit: Unlimited. Maximum Loss: Rs. 2,955. Stop: Exit Put option if Nifty moves above 11661. (Nifty July Futures CMP 11544.35).

Bulls Vs. Bears: Time to Pick a Side!!

Momentum could push markets higher only in case Nifty stages a rebound above 11661 mark. Until then, it is sell on strength.

• Preferred trade on Nifty (11553): Sell between 11601-11611 zone. Targets at 11507/11471. Stop 11707.

• Preferred trade on Bank Nifty (30601): Sell between 30801-30901 zone. Targets at 30525/30201. Stop 31331.