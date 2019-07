WHAT CAUGHT OUR EYE AT 9 AM: Global Markets in positive zone ahead of Bank of Japan’s monetary policy outcome AND U.S- CHINA trade talks

9 AM UPDATE:

DOW FUTURES (+30, 27274)

NASDAQ FUTURES (+13, 8004)

SGX NIFTY (+18, 11229)

NIKKEI (+147, 21763)

HANG SENG (+133, 28239)

SHANGHAI (+19, 2960)

The key themes of the day

• Face-to-face trade talks between U.S. and Chinese officials, due to start Today in Shanghai.

• The Federal Open Market Committee i:e the U.S central bank’s interest-rate body will meet Today and on Wednesday it will release a decision at 2 p.m. eastern time at the end of their two days of talks.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

• BULLISH STOCKS: NESTLE, APOLLO HOSPITALS, PIDILITE, INDIGO, BIOCON, ICICIBANK, TCS.

.

*BEARISH STOCKS*RELIANCE, UPL, VEDL, MUTHOOTH FINANCE, TECHM, TATAMOTORS, BANKBARODA, IBHSGFIN, PFC, HINDALCO

All about stocks (F&O Trades):

• DISHTV (CMP 29.50): Sell at CMP. Targets 25.50/19. Stop 35.05.

• MUTHOOT FINANCE (CMP 589): Sell at CMP. Targets 582/567/541. Stop 621.

• UNION BANK OF INDIA (CMP 70.40): Sell at CMP. Targets 69/61. Stop 76.05.

All about stocks (Cash Trades):

• PAGE INDUSTRIES (CMP 18599): Sell at CMP. Targets 18001/17651. Stop 19791.

• IDBI (CMP 30): Sell at CMP. Targets 25/22.50. Stop 33.45.

• TATA CHEMICAL (CMP 577): Sell at CMP. Targets 550/509. Stop 607.

SHOW ME THE MONEY: BUY NIFTY 1st Aug PE Strike Price 11200 between 31-35 zone. Profit: Unlimited. Maximum Loss: Rs. 2,625/-. Stop: Exit Put option if Nifty moves above 11301. (Nifty August Futures CMP 11224.95).

Bulls Vs. Bears: Time to Pick a Side!!

• We suspect, Dalal Street will continue to underperform and it makes sense to keep books light Preferred trade on Nifty (11189): Sell between 11245-11261 zone. Targets at 11141/11101. Stop 11389.

• Preferred trade on Bank Nifty (29296): Sell between 29751-30001 zone. Targets at 28757/28001. Stop 30757.