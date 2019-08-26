WHAT CAUGHT OUR EYE AT 9 AM: Gap Up start expected but fear still looms amid weak global cues

9 AM UPDATE:

DOW FUTURES (-96, 25582)

NASDAQ FUTURES (-37, 7459)

SGX NIFTY (+73, 10903)

NIKKEI (-452, 20259)

HANG SENG (-712, 25467)

SHANGHAI (-32, 2865)

The key themes of the day

• Dalal Street likely to jump with joy after Finance Minister NirmalaSitharaman on Friday announced a string of measures to revive a flagging economy.

• But despite positive action taken at home, Dalal Street will spy with one big eye on the escalating developments on the trade war front between two of the world’s largest economies.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

• BULLISH STOCKS: VOLTAS, BAJAJ FINANCE, IGL, RELIANCE INDUSTRIES, TCS.

• BEARISH STOCKS: INDUSINDBANK, MARICO, KOTAKBANK, EICHER, M&MFIN.

All about stocks (F&O Trades):

• IGL (CMP 325): Buy between 317-321 zone. Targets 333/351. Stop 309.

• RELIANCE INDUSTRIES (CMP 1276): Buy between 1245-1261 zone. Targets 1311/1417. Stop 1221.

• VOLTAS (CMP 613): Buy between 605-610 zone. Targets 625/633. Stop 599.

All about stocks (Medium Term Sell Trades):

• DABUR (CMP 424): Sell between 427-431 zone. Targets 400/389. Stop 447.

• KOTAK BANK (CMP 1478): Sell between 1491-1501 zone. Targets 1421/1350. Stop 1546.

• PAGE INDUSTRIES (CMP 18107): Sell between 19001-19501 zone. Targets 16500/15251. Stop 22491.

SHOW ME THE MONEY:

• Option Trade: BUY NIFTY 29th AUGUST PE Strike Price 10800 between 45-51 zone. Profit: Unlimited. Maximum Loss: Rs. 3,825/-. Stop: Exit Put option if Nifty moves above 11275. (Nifty August Futures CMP 10842.70).

Bulls Vs. Bears: Time to Pick a Side!!

Volatile and choppy session likely.

Preferred trade on Nifty (10829):Sell between 10945-10965 zone. Targets at 10643/ 10501/10001. Stop 11251.

Preferred trade on Bank Nifty (26959):Sell between 27210-27351 zone. Targets at 26701/24251. Stop 28451