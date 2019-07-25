WHAT CAUGHT OUR EYE AT 9 AM: Brace yourselves for volatility amidst July's F&O expiry

9 AM UPDATE:

DOW FUTURES (+37, 27298)

NASDAQ FUTURES (+15, 7999)

SGX NIFTY (+17, 11289)

NIKKEI (+72, 21782)

HANG SENG (+72, 28596)

SHANGHAI (+4, 2927)

The key themes of the day

• The clouds are getting darker and darker at Dalal Street especially after IMF cut India's growth outlook for 2019.

• The FIIs have been also been net sellers in all trading sessions since July 2nd and have sold to the tune of Rs. 12,394 crores, their highest outflow in 2019..

STOCKS TO WATCH:

BULLISH STOCKS: PIDILITE, INDIGO.

BEARISH STOCKS: IBULLSHSGFIN, REC, INDUSIND BANK, UPL, BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES, EQUITAS, MUTHOOT FINANCE, RAMCO CEMENTS.

All about stocks (F&O Trades):

• INDIABULLS HOUSING (CMP 612): Sell at CMP. Targets 587/551. Stop 648.

• MUTHOOTFIN (CMP 591): Sell at CMP. Targets 582/567/541. Stop 621.

• UNION BANK OF INDIA (CMP 70.65): Sell at CMP. Targets 69/61. Stop 76.05.

All about stocks (Medium Term Sell):

• PAGE INDUSTRIES (CMP 18760): Sell at CMP. Targets 18001/17651. Stop 19791.

• DIVIS LABS (CMP 1604): Sell at CMP. Targets 1595/1557. Stop 1661.

• STAR (CMP 342): Sell at CMP. Targets 334/301. Stop 383.

SHOW ME THE MONEY:

Option Trade: Sell MUTHOOT FINANCE CMP 591: Overbought technical conditions prevail. Negative bias as long as 639 resistance is held. Interweek Strategy: Sell between 595-597 zone, targeting 582 and then at 567-571 zone with stop above 631.

Bulls Vs. Bears: Time to Pick a Side!!

The down and down moves seen since last 5 trading sessions could possibly continue today, and most importantly, volatility likely to remain elevated.

Preferred trade on Nifty (11271): Sell between 11321-11351 zone. Targets at 11211/11108. Stop 11431.

Preferred trade on Bank Nifty (28952): Sell between 29101-29251 zone. Targets at 28751/28525. Stop 29451.